Sunnyside, WA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Sunnyside as of Sunday

Posted by 
Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VzIz_0aSzcbSb00

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Gas prices vary across the Sunnyside area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sunnyside area ranged from $3.25 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.48 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1524 Yakima Valley Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1524 Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnyside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$3.59

Chevron

1005 Wallace Way, Grandview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$--
$--
$3.69
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.79

Conoco

1829 S 1St St, Sunnyside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.59

Chevron

1805 S 1St St, Sunnyside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.49

Shell

1852 Waneta Rd, Sunnyside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$3.72
$3.92
$3.52

ARCO

1850 Waneta Rd, Sunnyside
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.39
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunnyside Super Gas at 600 Yakima Valley Hwy. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside, WA
43
Followers
179
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Wa#Gasbuddy Sunday#Sunnyside Super Gas
Sunnyside, WA
Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.50

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) You could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on diesel in Sunnyside, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Sunnyside area went to Sunnyside Super Gas at 600 Yakima Valley Hwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Chevron at 1005 Wallace Way, the survey found:
Sunnyside, WA
Sunnyside Today

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sunnyside

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sunnyside: Friday, June 18: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, June 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day;
Sunnyside, WA
Sunnyside Today

Here’s the cheapest gas in Sunnyside Saturday

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) According to Sunnyside gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunnyside Super Gas at 600 Yakima Valley Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1524 Yakima Valley Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Sunnyside, WA
Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sunnyside. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sunnyside, WA
Sunnyside Today

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sunnyside. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sunnyside, WA
Sunnyside Today

No experience necessary — Sunnyside companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Registered Nurse, Acute Care 2. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+ 3. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 4. Auto Glass Technician Trainee 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $120,000/Year
Sunnyside, WA
Sunnyside Today

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sunnyside. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sunnyside, WA
Sunnyside Today

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 2. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 3. Insurance Sales Advisor (Work From Home); 4. Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor; 5. Work From Home - Sales Agent Position - $70K-$120K Opening; 6. Online Educator (Remote);
Sunnyside, WA
Sunnyside Today

House hunt Sunnyside: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: MLS# 253254 Come check out this cute starter home! This home has a great layout with two good sized rooms and a large bathroom. It also has a basement with a laundry room and plenty of extra space for a game room/theater room. This home has a shed and fully fenced yard perfect for BBQ's, kids, pets, or just sitting back and relaxing. Call your favorite realtor today and schedule your showing./Amber M Rodriguez/Cell: 509-830-3437/Keller Williams Tri-Cities//<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amber Rodriguez, Keller Williams Tri-Cities at 509-539-5535</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUEFDTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQ01MU1dBLTI1MzI1NCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> MLS# 251297 Usable 24.5 acres is cross-fenced and is set up with a 50 ft horse training pen, hitching post and numerous frost free hydrants for year round water supply.New well and pump puts out 25 qpm with a new water pressure tank in the 12x16 pump house. Pump house has a cement floor, with added linoleumflooring, a water heater, laundry sink with lots of free space for many possibilities; arts, crafts, hobby work, garage band. In addition, there is a wind-resistant Quonset hut barn and 2 loafing sheds on the property. Barn also has a separate insulated tool and/or tack room. Quonset hut has 220/240 service for high power tools, and the property has 2 50 am RV or electric car outlets. No visible neighbors and only a little less than an hour's drive from the Tri-Cities, 15 minutes to Hanford. Property borders on Government land to the east. Pastures on the property are fenced and cross-fenced and prime for building trails as well. The wood burning fireplace keeps the home toasty warm. Kitchen has new SS wall oven. The huge backyard is fenced for dogs and the garden produces enough harvest to be self sufficient. Build your dream house on this oasis!/Ruth Dingfield/CELL: 509-899-2374/Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities/Bill Dingfield/CELL: 509-531-0556<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ruth Dingfield, Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities at 509-946-1188</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUEFDTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQ01MU1dBLTI1MTI5NyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> BRAND NEW! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1682 Sq.ft home. Come see this one before its gone! This home includes granite counter tops throughout, high quality laminate flooring and a fully fenced back yard/Jeremy Blasdel/CELL: 509-832-2548/Kelly Right Real Estate of the Tri Cities//<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeremy Blasdel, Kelly Right Real Estate of the Tri Cities at 509-904-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUEFDTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQ01MU1dBLTI1MjgwNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Neat, clean,1412 sq ft site built summer type home in Desert Aire, sits on the 10th hole, association includes airport, swimming pool, tennis , rec center, boat launch into the Priest Rapids pool on the Columbia River, 2 Br plus office, 2 1/2 bath, stucco home with tile & pergo, attached garage is perfect for boat storage, complete RV hook-up<p><strong>For open house information, contact Colleen Gregoire, Keller Williams - Puyallup at 253-848-5304</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE2Njk3OTMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Sunnyside, WA
Sunnyside Today

Job alert: These Sunnyside jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sunnyside: 1. Truck Driver CDL A - Local | Puyallup, WA; 2. Outside Sales Position; 3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent; 4. Physical or Occupational Therapist - Join our Consulting Team; 5. Travel Nurse RN - House Supervisor - $2,889 per week; 6. Sales Representative / Customer Service; 7. Master Social Worker; 8. Donor Development Coordinator; 9. Driver - Local; 10. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.;
Sunnyside, WA
Sunnyside Today

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Sunnyside

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sunnyside: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average $1,150/Week, $5k Sign-On; 2. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 3. RN House Supervisor - Travel - Weekly $3,397.00; 4. Registered Nurse - RN - House Supervisor; 5. Hiring Event for SALES REP FT/PT positions Seattle WA June 7, 2021; 6. Inside Virtual Sales - Work from Home - Business Builder - Leadership - Insurance - Leave a Legacy; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,966 per week; 8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,939 per week; 9. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 10. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $46.50/Hour $1674/Weekly;
Sunnyside, WA
Sunnyside Today

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Sunnyside require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. POLICE DISPATCHER 2. Hiring Today - $700 per week per written agreement 3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 4. Registered Nurse, Acute Care 5. Entry Level Appointment Setter 6. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+ 7. Insurance Sales-No experience needed