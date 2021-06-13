High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Sunnyside as of Sunday

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) Gas prices vary across the Sunnyside area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.44 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sunnyside area ranged from $3.25 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.48 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1524 Yakima Valley Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1524 Yakima Valley Hwy, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Chevron 1005 Wallace Way, Grandview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Conoco 1829 S 1St St, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Chevron 1805 S 1St St, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.49

Shell 1852 Waneta Rd, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 3.52

ARCO 1850 Waneta Rd, Sunnyside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunnyside Super Gas at 600 Yakima Valley Hwy. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.