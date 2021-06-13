Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Uvalde, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Uvalde as of Sunday

Posted by 
Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfGFI_0aSzcZe100

(UVALDE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Uvalde area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.48 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.67 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Uvalde area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2204 Milam St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

2204 Milam St, Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.35
$2.95

Exxon

444 W Main St, Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

484 Main St, Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

638 S Getty St, Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Stripes

312 W Main St, Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 201 E Main St . As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.48 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Uvalde Post

Uvalde Post

Uvalde, TX
55
Followers
189
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Exxon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Uvalde gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.20 per gallon

(UVALDE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Uvalde area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H-E-B at 201 E Main St . Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Exxon at 444 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Here’s the cheapest gas in Uvalde Saturday

(UVALDE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Uvalde area offering savings of $0.37 per gallon. H-E-B at 201 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.48 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 2204 Milam St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Homes for sale in Uvalde: New listings

(UVALDE, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Uvalde area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Weather Forecast For Uvalde

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Uvalde: Wednesday, June 16: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 17: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, June 19: Sunny then
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Single-family homes for sale in Uvalde

(UVALDE, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Thirsty truck? Here's Uvalde's cheapest diesel

(UVALDE, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.31 in the greater Uvalde area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Uvalde area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.68, at H-E-B at 201 E Main St . By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at 5 Points at 2108 Garner Field Rd.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

What's up: Leading stories in Uvalde

(UVALDE, TX) The news in Uvalde never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Uvalde area, click here.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

These houses are for sale in Uvalde

(UVALDE, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Jump on Uvalde’s rainy forecast today

(UVALDE, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Uvalde Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Uvalde

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Uvalde: 1. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 3. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $922.8 / Week; 5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 6. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $35.72/Hour $1429/Weekly; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year; 8. OTR Driving with Home Time - Avg $80k/Year; 9. Truck Driver Lumber and Building Materials locally Class A CDL require; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch;
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

House-hunt Uvalde: What’s on the market

(UVALDE, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Uvalde-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: What a charmer located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Uvalde! Built in 2018 with impeccable attention to detail, this easy to maintain, energy efficient home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with tile throughout. The living room features a gorgeous rock fireplace. The kitchen comes complete with high-end appliances including a stainless steel refrigerator,gas oven, and microwave. There are plenty of custom cabinets and a large pantry. A large butler's pantry/ utility room is conveniently located off the dining room and is equipped with an electric on demand water heater. A screened porch allows for enjoying the outdoors in any season with an additional private porch off the master bedroom. This home would be perfect for the retiree or anyone looking for easy maintenance.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kim Stary, Keller Williams Starr Realty at 830-261-1970</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNjkyNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Enjoy the majestic mountain views from the deck of this rustic hill-top cabin on 6.37 acres. The 1 Br/1 Ba cabin is equipped with electricity, a water catchment system, composting toilet, and high-speed internet for all your glamping needs. Property owners enjoy VIP access to 50 acres of common area with hiking trails, picnic areas, tent-camping sites, a spring-fed swimming hole and a scenic lake. This is the perfect place for getting away from the city and enjoying the fresh country air, peacefulness, and serenity that the hill country is so well-known for.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Carrie Chisum, Solid Rock Real Estate at 830-232-4808</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNzMxMCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Dating back to 1950's, this three-bedroom 2 bath two story home is pretty as a picture with it's stucco siding, well appointed yard & a stunning covered porch. Fully updated beautiful tile and bamboo hard wood flooring downstairs, & ample charming sash windows binging in tons of light. Upon entering the home you will find an open living room with fire place and dining area. The kitchen boast white quartz counter tops, updated cabinets and a black granite composite farm house sink.The lower bath has a frameless glass doors & charming tile shower. A large sunroom spans the full length of the rear of the home and opens up on to a rock patio & covered pavilion. The fully fenced in yard offers covered parking & in closed storage fronts Hwy 55 is feet from the Nueces River. $175,000.00<p><strong>For open house information, contact Stacy Pannell, Pannell Real Estate at 830-597-4165</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNzU2NiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> A great starter home right across from the golf course! This 2016 build features a detached workshop, native landscaping and a wrap around porch. It has an open living concept with a spacious master bedroom and large closets throughout. The kitchen has a large pantry, utility room and an office/sunroom that leads to the back deck. Conveniently located within walking minutes to HEB and downtown<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lacie Huddleston, Encina Properties at 830-591-9689</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNzQ0OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Get hired! Job openings in and around Uvalde

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Uvalde: 1. Hotel General Manager; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 6. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 8. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 9. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 10. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required;