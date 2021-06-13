High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Uvalde as of Sunday

(UVALDE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Uvalde area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.48 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.67 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Uvalde area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2204 Milam St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2204 Milam St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.95

Exxon 444 W Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 484 Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 638 S Getty St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Stripes 312 W Main St, Uvalde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 201 E Main St . As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.48 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.