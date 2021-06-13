Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Hannibal

(HANNIBAL, MO) Gas prices vary across the Hannibal area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hannibal area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 804 Mark Twain Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 804 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

Ayerco 1208 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2859 James Rd, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ayerco 304 Us-61 S , Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 4215 Mcmasters Ave, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 3660 Stardust Dr, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to General Store at 918 Mark Twain Ave. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.