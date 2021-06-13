Cancel
Hannibal, MO

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Hannibal

Hannibal Times
 8 days ago
(HANNIBAL, MO) Gas prices vary across the Hannibal area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hannibal area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 804 Mark Twain Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

804 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.79

Ayerco

1208 Mark Twain Ave, Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2859 James Rd, Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Ayerco

304 Us-61 S , Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

4215 Mcmasters Ave, Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$2.99

Murphy USA

3660 Stardust Dr, Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.07
$3.47
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to General Store at 918 Mark Twain Ave. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hannibal, MO
ABOUT

With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

