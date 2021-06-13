High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Bainbridge as of Sunday
(BAINBRIDGE, GA) Gas prices vary across the Bainbridge area, with some registering significantly above the average.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.8, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bainbridge area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bainbridge area appeared to be at Inland, at 525 W Shotwell St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bainbridge area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$3.68
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.11
$3.44
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.23
$3.68
$2.97
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 502 E Alice St. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.