Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Belen
(BELEN, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Belen area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Belen area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 701 S Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.34
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.39
$3.39
$3.25
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1903 Camino Del Llano. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.