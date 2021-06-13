Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Belen

(BELEN, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Belen area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Belen area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 701 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 701 S Main St, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Circle K 601 E Reinken Ave, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

Alon 2348 Nm-47, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.39 $ --

Conoco 102 Rio Communities Blvd, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Circle K 700 N Main St, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

Speedway 19384 Us-85, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.39 $ 3.39 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1903 Camino Del Llano. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.