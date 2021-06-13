Cancel
Belen, NM

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Belen

Belen Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qd2RY_0aSzcV7700

(BELEN, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Belen area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Belen area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 701 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

701 S Main St, Belen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09

Circle K

601 E Reinken Ave, Belen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.64
$--

Alon

2348 Nm-47, Belen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.39
$--

Conoco

102 Rio Communities Blvd, Belen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99

Circle K

700 N Main St, Belen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.34
$3.64
$--

Speedway

19384 Us-85, Belen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.39
$3.39
$3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1903 Camino Del Llano. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Belen, NM
110
Followers
179
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belen Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

