Paying too much for gas Walterboro? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WALTERBORO, SC) Gas prices vary across the Walterboro area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Walterboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Walterboro area appeared to be at BP, at 1404 Sniders Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1404 Sniders Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ --

Sunoco 1137 Bells Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.15

Mobil 1457 Bells Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ --

Shell 1310 Bells Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.11 $ 3.45 $ --

Enmarket 1796 Snider Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.31 $ 3.03 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 3.09

Shell 1373 Sniders Hwy, Walterboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ -- card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stop-N-Go at 300 N Jefferies Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.