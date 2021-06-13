Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

Paying too much for gas Walterboro? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0gxR_0aSzcUEO00

(WALTERBORO, SC) Gas prices vary across the Walterboro area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.98, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Walterboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Walterboro area appeared to be at BP, at 1404 Sniders Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

BP

1404 Sniders Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$--

Sunoco

1137 Bells Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09
card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.45
$3.15

Mobil

1457 Bells Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.24
$3.59
$--
card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.65
$--

Shell

1310 Bells Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.05
$3.39
$--
card
card$2.95
$3.11
$3.45
$--

Enmarket

1796 Snider Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$3.31
$3.03
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.37
$3.09

Shell

1373 Sniders Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.17
$3.57
$--
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.63
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stop-N-Go at 300 N Jefferies Blvd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
98
Followers
204
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walterboro, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Sc#Gasbuddy Sunday#Bp#Stop N Go
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related