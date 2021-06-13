Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Susanville, CA

Paying too much for gas Susanville? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Susanville Daily
Susanville Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPamH_0aSzcTLf00

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Susanville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Susanville area was $4.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.92 to $4.25 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1530 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1530 Main St, Susanville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$4.35
$4.45
$4.09

Shell

2750 Main St, Susanville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.25
$4.35
$4.45
$4.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart at 910 Skyline Rd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Susanville Daily

Susanville Daily

Susanville, CA
47
Followers
172
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susanville, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday#Mini Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Susanville, CAPosted by
Susanville Daily

Save $0.36 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Susanville

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Susanville, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Jackson's Svc Center at 2000 Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.25 at Chevron at 1530 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Susanville, CAPosted by
Susanville Daily

Local price review shows diesel prices around Susanville

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Susanville, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Susanville area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 1001 Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 2750 Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
Susanville, CAPosted by
Susanville Daily

Where's the cheapest gas in Susanville?

(SUSANVILLE, CA) According to Susanville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart at 910 Skyline Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.92 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.95 at Valero at 1001 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Susanville, CAPosted by
Susanville Daily

Survey of Susanville diesel prices shows where to save $0.08 per gallon

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.08 if you’re buying diesel in Susanville, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Susanville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.97, at Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart at 910 Skyline Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.05, listed at Chevron at 1530 Main St.
Susanville, CAPosted by
Susanville Daily

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Susanville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Susanville: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average $1,150/Week, $5k Sign-On; 2. Nurse Practitioner-$100/hr^; 3. Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW); 4. Corporate Paralegal; 5. RN Registered Nurse; 6. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 7. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 8. Social Worker; 9. Family Medicine Physician; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay + Benefits;