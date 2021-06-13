Paying too much for gas Susanville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SUSANVILLE, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Susanville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Susanville area was $4.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.92 to $4.25 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1530 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1530 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.09

Shell 2750 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart at 910 Skyline Rd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.