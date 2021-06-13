Cancel
Lawrenceburg, TN

Don’t overpay for gas in Lawrenceburg: Analysis shows most expensive station

Lawrenceburg News Beat
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 8 days ago
(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Gas prices vary across the Lawrenceburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lawrenceburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at W Gaines St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco

W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Taz Mart

874 W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Quik Mart

1904 W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

BP

1905 W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Marathon

2339 Us-43 S, Leoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Quik Mart

2347 Us-43, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2148 N Locust Ave. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg, TN
169
Followers
198
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

