Don’t overpay for gas in Lawrenceburg: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Gas prices vary across the Lawrenceburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lawrenceburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at W Gaines St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Taz Mart 874 W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Quik Mart 1904 W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

BP 1905 W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Marathon 2339 Us-43 S, Leoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Quik Mart 2347 Us-43, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2148 N Locust Ave. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.