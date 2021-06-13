Cancel
River Falls, WI

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in River Falls as of Sunday

River Falls News Alert
 8 days ago
(RIVER FALLS, WI) Gas prices vary across the River Falls area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the River Falls area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Holiday, at 302 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the River Falls area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Holiday

302 S Main St, River Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Bowen's Garage

405 S Main St, River Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.08

Swede's

428 S Main St, River Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14

Kwik Trip

1238 N Main St, River Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.08

BP

1553 Paulson Rd, River Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$--

Shell

1141 S Main St, River Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 302 S Main St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

River Falls, WI
ABOUT

With River Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

