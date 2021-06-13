High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in River Falls as of Sunday

(RIVER FALLS, WI) Gas prices vary across the River Falls area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the River Falls area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Holiday, at 302 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the River Falls area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Holiday 302 S Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Bowen's Garage 405 S Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Swede's 428 S Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 1238 N Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.08

BP 1553 Paulson Rd, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 1141 S Main St, River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 302 S Main St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.