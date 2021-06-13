Cancel
Mattoon, IL

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Mattoon

Posted by 
Mattoon Digest
Mattoon Digest
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0aSzcQhU00

(MATTOON, IL) Gas prices vary across the Mattoon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.11 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.22 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mattoon area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mattoon area appeared to be at Circle K, at 1821 Dewitt Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K

1821 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.23
$3.41
$3.61
$--
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$--

Jack Flash

4920 Lake Land Blvd, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.54
$4.04
$2.99

BP

1202 Charleston Ave, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.88
$3.12

Huck's

601 Charleston Ave , Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$--
$3.88
$3.29

Phillips 66

1121 Broadway Ave E , Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.53
$4.03
$3.05

BP

3301 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.49
$3.79
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 105 Dettro Dr. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mattoon Digest

Mattoon Digest

Mattoon, IL
With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Mattoon, ILPosted by
Mattoon Digest

Mattoon gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MATTOON, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Mattoon, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas. Murphy USA at 105 Dettro Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1121 E Broadway Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.
Mattoon, ILPosted by
Mattoon Digest

Check out these Mattoon homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Nicely remodeled home on corner lot near North Park and just blocks from business district and university. Interior has remodeled bath and kitchen, new
Mattoon, ILPosted by
Mattoon Digest

This is the cheapest gas in Mattoon right now

(MATTOON, IL) According to Mattoon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 105 Dettro Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at BP at 1202 Charleston Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Mattoon, ILPosted by
Mattoon Digest

Where's the cheapest gas in Mattoon?

(MATTOON, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Mattoon area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 105 Dettro Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.14 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.33 at Jack Flash at 4920 Lake Land Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Mattoon, ILPosted by
Mattoon Digest

Homes for sale in Mattoon: New listings

(MATTOON, IL) Looking for a house in Mattoon? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Mattoon, ILPosted by
Mattoon Digest

Mattoon events coming soon

1. Annual Golf Classic; 2. Dieterich Education Foundation Outing- Call for Tee Times! 217-258-7888; 3. Trivia Tuesday @ Rookies Sports Bar – Mattoon, IL; 4. Matrix Foil Placement & Money Pieces; 5. Eighth Annual Memorial Ride;
Mattoon, ILPosted by
Mattoon Digest

On the hunt for a home in Mattoon? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Rare four bedroom available in Arcola. This tri-level features three full baths, including one in the large master on the main level which also boasts a nice walk-in closet and separate heat and air system. The main level also includes a large living room with hardwood flooring and a nicely equipped kitchen attached to a dining area. Upstairs are three generous sized bedrooms and another full bath. The lower level features another large family space and the final full bath. There is an attached 1.5 car garage and also a carport. The back yard has great space for enjoying and entertaining. No back neighbor provides additional privacy. Upgrades include replacement windows and a newer roof. Fence sold in As-Is condition. At over 2600 square feet this one is a must see.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Randy Hastings, Hillard Agency- Tuscola at 217-253-2388</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Nicely remodeled home on corner lot near North Park and just blocks from business district and university. Interior has remodeled bath and kitchen, new flooring, paint, vinyl windows, roof and water heater. Enclosed porch on north end. This is a great starter or retirement home or a move-in ready rental.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Randy Hastings, Hillard Agency- Tuscola at 217-253-2388</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This home is what you have been looking for! Newer ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage on 1 acre, close to town. Enjoy the privacy of a rural subdivision with the convenience of being close to Mattoon & Charleston. The full basement is partially finished and can easily be completed for additional space. Don't miss this one!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Creg McDonald, The McDonald Group at 217-359-7971</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Country living at its best! This all brick ranch home located east of Arcola right off Interstate 57 sits on 1.899 acres. It features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 car heated garage with plenty of extra storage, 2 living spaces and 2 sheds. With all original interior, this home has so much potential to make it your own! When you walk in the front door you'll fall in love with the large porch perfect to fit a swing or a couple of rocking chairs to enjoy the country views. The living room is combined with the dining room that leads into the open kitchen with stunning cabinets and an eating area perfect for a table. Off the kitchen is the large laundry room and a full bathroom. You'll then enter through the family room that features a beautiful brick, gas log fireplace and down the hallway you will find the master suite with a full bathroom and walk in closet. The other 2 bedrooms share a full bathroom with a double sink vanity. Outback there is a 12X8 patio to sit on while the kids play in the back yard. The garage is 28X25 and is heated! 56X42 shed was built in 1978 and has a concrete floor, drain and is insulated. There is an exterior 60X40 concrete pad with drain for washing implements. The 88X50 shed was built in 2013 and has a gravel floor. A new well was installed in 2020, roof was new in 2012, Electric Radiant Heat and A/C were new in 2012 and the patio door off the family room was new in 2016. This country home has so much to offer! Call us today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Littlefield, KELLER WILLIAMS-TREC at 217-356-6100</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>