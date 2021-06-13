Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Mattoon
(MATTOON, IL) Gas prices vary across the Mattoon area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.11 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.22 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mattoon area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mattoon area appeared to be at Circle K, at 1821 Dewitt Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.23
$3.41
$3.61
$--
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.54
$4.04
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.88
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$--
$3.88
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.53
$4.03
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.49
$3.79
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 105 Dettro Dr. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.