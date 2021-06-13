Where’s the most expensive gas in Deming?

(DEMING, NM) Gas prices vary across the Deming area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Deming area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 5R Travel Center, at 1695 Us-180.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

5R Travel Center 1695 Us-180, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 1609 Columbus Rd, Deming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.33 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mimbres Food Mart at 420 E Cedar St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.