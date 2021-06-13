Cancel
Deming, NM

Where’s the most expensive gas in Deming?

Deming Journal
Deming Journal
 8 days ago
(DEMING, NM) Gas prices vary across the Deming area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Deming area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 5R Travel Center, at 1695 Us-180.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

5R Travel Center

1695 Us-180, Deming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.94
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.99

Chevron

1609 Columbus Rd, Deming
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.33
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mimbres Food Mart at 420 E Cedar St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

