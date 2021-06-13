Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Defuniak Springs, FL

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Defuniak Springs

Posted by 
Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qsDWi_0aSzcOBG00

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Gas prices vary across the Defuniak Springs area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Defuniak Springs area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Defuniak Springs area appeared to be at 76, at 1739 Us-331 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Defuniak Springs area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

76

1739 Us-331 S, De Funiak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

76

40 Coy Burgess Loop, De Funiak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$--

76

2396 Us-331 S, De Funiak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.62

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CEFCO at 771 Us-90. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs, FL
81
Followers
202
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cefco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Defuniak Springs, FLPosted by
Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.42 per gallon

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Defuniak Springs area offering savings of $0.42 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CEFCO at 771 Us-90. Regular there was listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at 76 at 1739 Us-331 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Defuniak Springs, FLPosted by
Defuniak Springs Journal

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Defuniak Springs

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Defuniak Springs: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 2. Remote Entry Level Sales Rep, Earn 100k+/yr! Warm Leads, NO Cold Call; 3. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,877 per week; 5. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $42.42/Hour $1527/Weekly; 6. Property Manager; 7. Termite Technician Trainee; 8. Front Office Assistant; 9. Executive Legal Assistant; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits;