Analysis shows most expensive gas in Defuniak Springs

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Gas prices vary across the Defuniak Springs area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Defuniak Springs area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Defuniak Springs area appeared to be at 76, at 1739 Us-331 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Defuniak Springs area that as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

76 1739 Us-331 S, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 40 Coy Burgess Loop, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ --

76 2396 Us-331 S, De Funiak Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.62

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CEFCO at 771 Us-90. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.