Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Cleveland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cleveland area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 5028 Helen Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cleveland area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 5028 Helen Hwy, Sautee Nacoochee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 258 N Main St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.04

Chevron 724 E Kytle St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1955 Us-129 S D, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.04

Mobil 6081 Ga-115 E, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.