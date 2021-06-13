Cancel
Cleveland, GA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Cleveland

Cleveland Bulletin
 8 days ago
(CLEVELAND, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Cleveland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cleveland area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 5028 Helen Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cleveland area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

5028 Helen Hwy, Sautee Nacoochee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

258 N Main St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.04
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.04

Chevron

724 E Kytle St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1955 Us-129 S D, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.04
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.04

Mobil

6081 Ga-115 E, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.82
$--
$--
$3.09
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Cleveland Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

