Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Cleveland
(CLEVELAND, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Cleveland area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.74 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cleveland area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 5028 Helen Hwy.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Cleveland area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.04
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.82
$3.12
$3.42
$3.04
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.82
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 302 Donald E Thurmond Pkwy. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.