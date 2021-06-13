Analysis shows most expensive gas in Morgan City

(MORGAN CITY, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.74 for gas in the Morgan City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.47 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.74 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Morgan City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morgan City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3195 La-70.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Morgan City area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3195 La-70, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1220 Victor Ii Blvd, Morgan City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 4899 La-182 E , Berwick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 959 Us-90 E. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.