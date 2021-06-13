Are you overpaying for gas in Nogales? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(NOGALES, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Nogales area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Nogales area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 330 N Mariposa Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$3.38
$3.73
$--
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 1891 N Grand Ave . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.