Nogales, AZ

Are you overpaying for gas in Nogales? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 8 days ago
(NOGALES, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Nogales area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Nogales area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 330 N Mariposa Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot

330 N Mariposa Rd, Nogales
card$3.39
Chevron

811 N Grand Ave, Nogales
cash$3.03
$3.38
$3.73
card$3.13
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 1891 N Grand Ave . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

