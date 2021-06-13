Cancel
Bay City, TX

Don’t overpay for gas in Bay City: Analysis shows most expensive station

Bay City News Beat

 8 days ago
(BAY CITY, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Bay City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bay City area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.87, with an average price of $2.65 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bay City area appeared to be at Shell, at 4804 Ave F.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

4804 Ave F, Bay City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Markham Truck Stop

4438 Sh-35 , Markham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.96

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1417 7Th St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bay City News Beat



Bay City, TX
ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

