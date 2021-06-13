Cancel
Elko, NV

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Elko

Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0aSzcJld00

(ELKO, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.45 for gas in the Elko area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elko area ranged from $3.34 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.45 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2175 Idaho St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2175 Idaho St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.79

Golden Gate

3600 W Idaho St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.51
$3.76
$3.91
$--

Shell

390 W Idaho St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.99
$--

Elko Food Mart

2210 N 5Th St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.54

Sinclair

1575 Lamoille Hwy, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.75
$3.95
$3.59

Sinclair

259 Spring Creek Pkwy, Spring Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.55

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1111 Idaho Street. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Seller will look AT ALL OFFERS<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kathleen Algerio, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This beautifully maintained 4/3.5 home has been exceptionally well maintained by its only owner and is ready for you! You'll love the privacy of being on a cul-de-sac with your own extra and RV parking as well as a gorgeously landscaped and fenced yard. Inside, enjoy the upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, loads of storage throughout, master suite with double closets and more! This property won't last long, so put it on your list today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jill Wickens, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Breathtaking 5 bed, 2.5 bath, single level open floor plan home sits on 10 acres nestled peacefully away at Elko Summit Estates. Spacious living room features pellet stove, surround sound, vaulted ceilings and L shaped raised bar for high topped stools and a book shelf.Kitchen features over sized center granite center island with wine fridge, gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, and built in microwave and oven. Dining area off of the kitchen. Family room ideal for a man cave, theatre room, YOU CHOOSE!. The master bedroom is spacious with walk in closet just beyond bathroom. The master bath features separate his and hers sinks with large vanity, over sized tiled walk in shower, and a separate soaker tub. 3 spacious rooms all with walk in closets rest on the other side of the home. Deep 3 car garage. Newly landscaped front and back yard. Back yard is fully fenced for pets. Enjoy the surround sound outside on the large covered back patio. Currently on propane but recently plumbed for natural gas. New owner just needs to convert units and set up service. Fiber optics now available for internet new owner to hook this up. Sellers will be viewing offers 6/5. Submit by 10:00 a.m.6/5.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Colette Reynolds, EXP Realty at 702-727-1050</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful family home with mature trees and landscaping with privacy fence in a well established neighborhood. Steps away from elementary school. Tons of nearby shopping and places to eat. Gardeners paradise with four raised garden beds and automatic sprinkler system for both yards. Huge treks deck for entertaining and parties with dry storage underneath. Toy parking in back through double gates. Large storage shed/workshop. Unfinished basement with endless potential. Recently updated kitchen appliances, cooling and central heating replaced (2015), recently replaced roof (2015). Gorgeous view of school orchard behind property from deck. Sellers are requesting a 60 day close. Don't miss out.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Connie Harlan, Bawcom Real Estate at 775-753-6379</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>