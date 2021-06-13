Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Elko
(ELKO, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.45 for gas in the Elko area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elko area ranged from $3.34 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.45 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2175 Idaho St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.51
$3.76
$3.91
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.75
$3.95
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$--
$--
$3.55
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1111 Idaho Street. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.