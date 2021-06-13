Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Elko

(ELKO, NV) If you’re paying more than $3.45 for gas in the Elko area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Elko area ranged from $3.34 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.45 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2175 Idaho St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2175 Idaho St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.79

Golden Gate 3600 W Idaho St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.51 $ 3.76 $ 3.91 $ --

Shell 390 W Idaho St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

Elko Food Mart 2210 N 5Th St, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.54

Sinclair 1575 Lamoille Hwy, Elko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.59

Sinclair 259 Spring Creek Pkwy, Spring Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1111 Idaho Street. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.