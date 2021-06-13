Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Radford

(RADFORD, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Radford area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Radford area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 2500 Tyler Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 2500 Tyler Rd, Christiansburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 2930 Radford Rd, Christiansburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 7554 Peppers Ferry Blvd, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 3631 Radford Rd, Christiansburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2395 Tyler Rd, Christiansburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Exxon 5149 State Park Rd, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.68 $ 3.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.