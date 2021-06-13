Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Radford
(RADFORD, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Radford area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Radford area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 2500 Tyler Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.