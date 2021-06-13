Cancel
Radford, VA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Radford

Posted by 
Radford Daily
 8 days ago
(RADFORD, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Radford area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Radford area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 2500 Tyler Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

2500 Tyler Rd, Christiansburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

2930 Radford Rd, Christiansburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--

BP

7554 Peppers Ferry Blvd, Fairlawn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

3631 Radford Rd, Christiansburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

2395 Tyler Rd, Christiansburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.44
$3.09

Exxon

5149 State Park Rd, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.68
$3.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Radford, VA
ABOUT

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

