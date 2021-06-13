Cancel
Brookings, SD

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Brookings as of Sunday

Brookings Journal
 8 days ago
(BROOKINGS, SD) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Brookings area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Brookings area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brookings area appeared to be at Casey's, at 53422Nd Ave S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

53422Nd Ave S, Brookings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 422 E Highway 14. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

