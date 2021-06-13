Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, MN

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Alexandria

Posted by 
Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jz01K_0aSzcFEj00

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Alexandria?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alexandria area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Simonson, at 4924 Mn-29 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Simonson

4924 Mn-29 S, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 320 3Rd Ave E . As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria, MN
60
Followers
207
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Alexandria, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Simonson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Alexandria, MNPosted by
Alexandria News Watch

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Alexandria

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Alexandria, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Alexandria area went to Casey's at 7163Rd Ave E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Pilot at 3181 Evergreen Ln Sw, the survey found:
Alexandria, MNPosted by
Alexandria News Watch

Daily Weather Forecast For Alexandria

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alexandria: Saturday, June 19: Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Sunday, June 20: Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight;
Alexandria, MNPosted by
Alexandria News Watch

These houses are for sale in Alexandria

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Alexandria, MNPosted by
Alexandria News Watch

Diesel lookout: $0.20 savings at cheapest Alexandria station

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Alexandria, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Alexandria area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 1424 Broadway Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 3181 Evergreen Ln Sw, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29.
Alexandria, MNPosted by
Alexandria News Watch

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Alexandria

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alexandria: 1. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 2. Registered Dental Hygienist - 8695; 3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive; 4. Timber Frame Carpenter; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $65,000/Year - $2,000 Sign-On; 6. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 7. Hiring Local CDL A - Company Drivers - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 10. HVAC Technician;