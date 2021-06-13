Analysis shows most expensive gas in Alexandria

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Alexandria?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alexandria area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Simonson, at 4924 Mn-29 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Simonson 4924 Mn-29 S, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 320 3Rd Ave E . As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.