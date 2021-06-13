Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in East Liverpool

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in East Liverpool?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the East Liverpool area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.47 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the East Liverpool area appeared to be at CITGO, at 1320 State St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the East Liverpool area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 1320 State St, Hookstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ 3.72 $ 3.97 $ 3.77

CITGO 525 Carolina Ave, Chester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Sunoco 800 Carolina Ave, Chester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 200 Washington St . As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.