Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Mechanicsville

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Mechanicsville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mechanicsville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Ridgell Oil, at 26460 Three Notch Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Ridgell Oil 26460 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.69 $ 3.85 $ --

Wawa 27605 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 3.15

Exxon 29290 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.25

7-Eleven 29969 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Exxon 30100 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.25

Shell 30295 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 28270 Three Notch Rd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.