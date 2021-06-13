Cancel
Mechanicsville, MD

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Mechanicsville

Posted by 
Mechanicsville Daily
Mechanicsville Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZEj4_0aSzcAp600

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Mechanicsville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.0, with an average price of $2.98 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mechanicsville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Ridgell Oil, at 26460 Three Notch Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Ridgell Oil

26460 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.69
$3.85
$--

Wawa

27605 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.37
$3.15

Exxon

29290 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.79
$3.99
$3.25

7-Eleven

29969 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.25

Exxon

30100 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.79
$3.99
$3.25

Shell

30295 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.89
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 28270 Three Notch Rd. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mechanicsville Daily

Mechanicsville Daily

Mechanicsville, MD
ABOUT

With Mechanicsville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Mechanicsville, MDPosted by
Mechanicsville Daily

Thirsty truck? Here's Mechanicsville's cheapest diesel

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Mechanicsville area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Mechanicsville area went to Wawa at 27605 Three Notch Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.27, at Oceanic at 29233 Three Notch Rd, the survey found:
Mechanicsville, MDPosted by
Mechanicsville Daily

Save up to $0.05 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Mechanicsville

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Mechanicsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon. Shell at 30295 Three Notch Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 29290 Three Notch Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.