Paying too much for gas Brookhaven? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.64 for gas in the Brookhaven area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Brookhaven area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.64 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brookhaven area appeared to be at Shell, at 714 E Monticello St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 714 E Monticello St, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 23 E Lincoln Rd Ne, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.79 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Chevron Us-84 West, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.01 $ 3.33 $ 2.77

Shell 1702 Us-84 E, Brookhaven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 956 Brookway Blvd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.