Paying too much for gas Brookhaven? Analysis shows most expensive station
(BROOKHAVEN, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.64 for gas in the Brookhaven area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Brookhaven area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.64 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brookhaven area appeared to be at Shell, at 714 E Monticello St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.79
$3.49
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.01
$3.33
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 956 Brookway Blvd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.