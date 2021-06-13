Cancel
Brookhaven, MS

Paying too much for gas Brookhaven? Analysis shows most expensive station

Brookhaven News Beat
Brookhaven News Beat
 8 days ago
(BROOKHAVEN, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.64 for gas in the Brookhaven area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Brookhaven area ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.64 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Brookhaven area appeared to be at Shell, at 714 E Monticello St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

714 E Monticello St, Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Shell

23 E Lincoln Rd Ne, Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.79
$3.49
$2.89

Chevron

Us-84 West, Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.01
$3.33
$2.77

Shell

1702 Us-84 E, Brookhaven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 956 Brookway Blvd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brookhaven gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Brookhaven, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas. Murphy USA at 956 Brookway Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at A One Stop at 313 Industrial Park Dr N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Brookhaven

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Brookhaven area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Brookhaven area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.77, at Chevron at Us-84 West. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.89, listed at Shell at 1454 Union St Ext Ne.
Brookhaven gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BROOKHAVEN, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brookhaven area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 956 Brookway Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 714 E Monticello St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.
House hunt Brookhaven: See what's on the market now

