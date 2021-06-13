Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, MD

Are you overpaying for gas in Easton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Easton Dispatch
Easton Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0aSzc88t00

(EASTON, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Easton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Easton area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Crown, at 301 N Washington St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Crown

301 N Washington St, Easton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Crown

219 Marlboro Ave, Easton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 326 E Dover St. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Easton Dispatch

Easton Dispatch

Easton, MD
72
Followers
212
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Easton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Easton, MD
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md#Crown#Citgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Easton, MDPosted by
Easton Dispatch

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Easton

(EASTON, MD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Easton, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Easton area went to Wawa at 8118 Ocean Gtwy , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.2 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Miller & Sons at 930 Port St, the survey found:
Easton, MDPosted by
Easton Dispatch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Easton

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Easton: 1. We train life insurance agents to make over $100k first year; 2. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 4. Bookstore Manager; 5. CDL Independent Contractors - Earn Up to $200,000/Year + 99% No-Touch; 6. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,629 Per Week; 7. Sales, Mentorship Provided, Work at Home, Flexible Hrs; 8. Chick-fil-A Restaurant Manager; 9. Customer Service Representative; 10. Virtual Sales (Work From Home);