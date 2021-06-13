Are you overpaying for gas in Easton? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(EASTON, MD) Are you paying too much for gas in Easton?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Easton area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Crown, at 301 N Washington St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Crown 301 N Washington St, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Crown 219 Marlboro Ave, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 326 E Dover St. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.