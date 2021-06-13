Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aberdeen, WA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Aberdeen as of Sunday

Posted by 
Aberdeen Updates
Aberdeen Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0aSzc6NR00

(ABERDEEN, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.54 for gas in the Aberdeen area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Aberdeen area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.54 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Aberdeen area appeared to be at Mobil, at 2604 Simpson Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

2604 Simpson Ave, Hoquiam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

1025 1St St, Cosmopolis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.59

7-Eleven

5801 Olympic Hwy, Aberdeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.70

Mobil

821 E Wishkah St, Aberdeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.39
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.49

7-Eleven

411 S Boone St, Aberdeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$3.65

7-Eleven

201 Lincoln St, Hoquiam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Q-Mart II at 619 E Market St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen, WA
79
Followers
169
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Aberdeen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Aberdeen, WA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wa#Gasbuddy Sunday#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.26 per gallon

(ABERDEEN, WA) According to Aberdeen gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Q-Mart II at 619 E Market St. Regular there was listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at 7-Eleven at 5801 Olympic Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Aberdeen

(ABERDEEN, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Aberdeen area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Q-Mart II at 619 E Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 2604 Simpson Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Diesel price update: Aberdeen's cheapest station

(ABERDEEN, WA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Aberdeen area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Aberdeen area went to Q-Mart II at 619 E Market St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.39 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.64, at 7-Eleven at 5801 Olympic Hwy, the survey found:
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

This is the cheapest gas in Aberdeen right now

(ABERDEEN, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Aberdeen area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon. Safeway at 221 W Heron St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1025 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Aberdeen

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Aberdeen: 1. Travel Nurse - RN - CCU - Coronary Care Unit - $2574 / Week; 2. School Psychologist (Certified) - $1,912 per week; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 4. Refrigeration Repair Technician (1003119-8228); 5. Landscape Laborer; 6. Fin Clipper; 7. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2520 per week in WA; 8. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,494 per week; 9. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2170/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 10. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $53.60/Hour $1929/Weekly;
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Job alert: These jobs are open in Aberdeen

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Aberdeen: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Average $1,150/Week, $5k Sign-On; 2. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 3. Travel Nurse - RN - CCU - Coronary Care Unit - $2574 / Week; 4. School Psychologist (Certified) - $1,912 per week; 5. NEED A COUPLE TO MANAGE MOTEL & GO-KART TRACK / ALSO 2 MAIDS; 6. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2520 per week in WA; 7. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($2430/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 8. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2170/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 9. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $53.60/Hour $1929/Weekly; 10. School Psychologist (Certified) - $1,912 per week;
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Weather Forecast For Aberdeen

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Aberdeen: Sunday, May 23: Chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night; Monday, May 24: Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night; Tuesday, May 25: Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Wednesday, May 26: Chance light rain in the day; while rain likely during night;