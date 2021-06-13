High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Aberdeen as of Sunday

(ABERDEEN, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.54 for gas in the Aberdeen area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Aberdeen area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.54 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Aberdeen area appeared to be at Mobil, at 2604 Simpson Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 2604 Simpson Ave, Hoquiam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1025 1St St, Cosmopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.59

7-Eleven 5801 Olympic Hwy, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.70

Mobil 821 E Wishkah St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.49

7-Eleven 411 S Boone St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.65

7-Eleven 201 Lincoln St, Hoquiam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Q-Mart II at 619 E Market St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.