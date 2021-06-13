High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Aberdeen as of Sunday
(ABERDEEN, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.54 for gas in the Aberdeen area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Aberdeen area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.69, with an average price of $3.54 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Aberdeen area appeared to be at Mobil, at 2604 Simpson Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.70
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.39
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.75
$3.95
$3.65
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Q-Mart II at 619 E Market St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.