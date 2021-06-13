Cancel
Sheridan, WY

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Sheridan as of Sunday

Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 8 days ago
(SHERIDAN, WY) Gas prices vary across the Sheridan area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sheridan area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 590 E 5Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

590 E 5Th St, Sheridan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Exxon

1229 E Brundage Ln, Sheridan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.13
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$3.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1229 E Brundage Ln. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

