Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Hillsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hillsboro area ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hillsboro area appeared to be at Holtfield Station, at 620 S High St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Holtfield Station 620 S High St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Marathon 959 W Main St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Kroger 575 Harry Sauner Rd, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ --

Marathon 122 E Main St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 489 E Main St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to United Dairy Farmers at 233 N High St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.