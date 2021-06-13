Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OH

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hillsboro

Posted by 
Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DvSZ_0aSzc4bz00

(HILLSBORO, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Hillsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hillsboro area ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hillsboro area appeared to be at Holtfield Station, at 620 S High St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Holtfield Station

620 S High St, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.35

Marathon

959 W Main St, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29

Kroger

575 Harry Sauner Rd, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$--

Marathon

122 E Main St, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

489 E Main St, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to United Dairy Farmers at 233 N High St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro, OH
104
Followers
202
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Hillsboro, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#United Dairy Farmers#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Hillsboro, OHPosted by
Hillsboro Updates

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Hillsboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon. Murphy USA at 544 Harry Sauner Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holtfield Station at 620 S High St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Hillsboro, OHPosted by
Hillsboro Updates

Top Hillsboro news stories

(HILLSBORO, OH) The news in Hillsboro never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Hillsboro, OHPosted by
Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.05

(HILLSBORO, OH) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.05 in the greater Hillsboro area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Hillsboro area went to Speedway at 247 W Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.24 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Marathon at 959 W Main St, the survey found:
Hillsboro, OHPosted by
Hillsboro Updates

Where's the cheapest gas in Hillsboro?

(HILLSBORO, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Hillsboro, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas. United Dairy Farmers at 233 N High St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 5028 W New Market Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Hillsboro, OHPosted by
Hillsboro Updates

Single-family homes for sale in Hillsboro

(HILLSBORO, OH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.