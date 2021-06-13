Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hillsboro
(HILLSBORO, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Hillsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Hillsboro area ranged from $3.02 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hillsboro area appeared to be at Holtfield Station, at 620 S High St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to United Dairy Farmers at 233 N High St. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.