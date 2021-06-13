Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsborough, NC

Don’t overpay for gas in Hillsborough: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0aSzc2qX00

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Gas prices vary across the Hillsborough area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hillsborough area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hillsborough area appeared to be at 76, at 110 Nc-86 N.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hillsborough area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

76

110 Nc-86 N, Hillsborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Shell

381 S Churton St, Hillsborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.64
$--

Circle K

500 S Churton St, Hillsborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.38
$3.74
$--

76

2300 Old Nc-86, Hillsborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Exxon

225 Mt Willing Rd, Efland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.99
$3.09

New American

3121 Nc-86 N, Hillsborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1204 Us-70 E. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough, NC
63
Followers
217
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsborough, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Hillsborough, NCPosted by
Hillsborough News Alert

Where's the cheapest gas in Hillsborough?

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Hillsborough area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1204 Us-70 E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 110 Nc-86 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Hillsborough, NCPosted by
Hillsborough News Alert

Hillsborough gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Hillsborough, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas. Circle K at 1204 Us-70 E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 110 Nc-86 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.