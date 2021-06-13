Don’t overpay for gas in Hillsborough: Analysis shows most expensive station
(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) Gas prices vary across the Hillsborough area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hillsborough area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hillsborough area appeared to be at 76, at 110 Nc-86 N.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hillsborough area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.38
$3.74
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.99
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1204 Us-70 E. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.