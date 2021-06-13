Are you overpaying for gas in Athens? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Tucked away on a corner lot, surrounded by trees, in a quiet lake community, you’ll feel the busyness of the world fade away as you rest on the front porch swing and breath a breath of fresh air! This large four-bedroom home features a beautifully updated kitchen with gorgeous new appliances. The owners have taken loving care of the property, adding new faux-wood blinds, ceiling fans, light fixtures, kitchen countertops, and faucet. The breakfast area has built-in cabinets and is open to the kitchen and living room. The kitchen island has a beautiful new quartzite sink that looks out on the back yard through French doors and windows that open onto the partially covered back deck. The owner’s retreat is separated from the other three bedrooms. It has an en-suite bathroom with double-sink vanity, separate soaking tub, shower, and plenty of closet space. One of the other three bedrooms is designed as an office space with smart use of closet space. This home also has a formal dining room that opens to the living room by double-French doors. This space could easily become a home office or a fifth bedroom. There is also a separate utility room. Outside you’ll also enjoy this home’s large lot with mature post-oak trees. Expansive decks create wonderful outdoor living spaces. The shop and smaller storage shed give you plenty of room for projects. Recent improvements to the yard include a dog fence, a covered parking spot for your car or boat. A new RV parking spot was recently installed. The outside A/C unit was replaced in 2020. The current owners keep this property in top condition. The City of Log Cabin provides a boat ramp, a large fishing pier, and a community meeting place. Enjoy picnic dinners watching the amazing sunsets with friends from the shore of Cedar Creek Lake from the Log Cabin community park. *Qualifies for special financing with Vanderbilt Mortgage and 21st Mortgage.* Separate Washer and Dryer room. The home has a large outdoor patio and an enclosed patio area. Two car oversized garage with cabinets and water sink. Great area for a walk to the golf course, fishing lake, boating lake, bird-watching haven, and or a great getaway from the big city on the weekend. Come take a look today! Primary bedroom has vaulted ceilings with large closet and en suite bath. The Bluffs is a gated water front community with club house, marina and boat launch. Miles of hiking trails and three private ponds. Privacy and amazing scenery make this a wonderful full time residence or part time getaway! Looking for investment property? Here it is! And priced to SELL!! Located near schools, shopping, & medical, in a quiet, established neighborhood.