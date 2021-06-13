Are you overpaying for gas in Athens? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(ATHENS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Athens?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Athens area ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Athens area appeared to be at Exxon, at 806 W Corsicana St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 806 W Corsicana St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Shell 116 Us-175 W, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 307 W Cayuga Dr, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1401 E Tyler St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.