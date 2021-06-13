Cancel
Ottawa, IL

Don’t overpay for gas in Ottawa: Analysis shows most expensive station

Ottawa Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlCb4_0aSzc05500

(OTTAWA, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Ottawa?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.25 per gallon to $3.32, with an average price of $3.28 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ottawa area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ottawa area appeared to be at Minit Mart, at 911 1St Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Minit Mart

911 1St Ave, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.69
$4.17
$3.19

BP

403 E Norris Dr, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.69
$4.19
$3.17

Shell

1441 Columbus St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.64
$4.14
$3.09

Circle K

1500 Columbus St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.08

Casey's

400 W Norris Dr, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.99
$--

Shell

1106 1St Ave, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.64
$4.14
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Road Ranger at 3041 Il-71. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

