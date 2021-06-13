Cancel
Batesville, AR

Are you overpaying for gas in Batesville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Batesville Updates
Batesville Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNYKn_0aSzbzR000

(BATESVILLE, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Batesville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Batesville area ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Batesville area appeared to be at CITGO, at 1509 S Saint Louis St .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

1509 S Saint Louis St , Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$3.29

Phillips 66

50 Batesville Blvd, Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$3.29

CITGO

790 N Central Ave, Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$3.29

Exxon

1135 N St Louis , Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$3.29

Phillips 66

2350 E Main St, Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$3.29

Phillips 66

1 Redbird Dr, Batesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3162 Harrison St. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

