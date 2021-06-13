Are you overpaying for gas in Batesville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(BATESVILLE, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Batesville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Batesville area ranged from $2.72 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Batesville area appeared to be at CITGO, at 1509 S Saint Louis St .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 1509 S Saint Louis St , Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 50 Batesville Blvd, Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

CITGO 790 N Central Ave, Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

Exxon 1135 N St Louis , Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 2350 E Main St, Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 1 Redbird Dr, Batesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3162 Harrison St. As of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.