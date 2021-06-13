Cancel
Blythe, CA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Blythe?

Blythe Updates
Blythe Updates
 8 days ago
(BLYTHE, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Blythe?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Blythe area ranged from $3.13 per gallon to $4.45, with an average price of $3.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 321 S Lovekin Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

321 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.45
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1902 E Hobsonway, Blythe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$--
$--
$--

VP Racing Fuels

301 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$--
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.55
$--

Rocket Gasoline

400 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.19
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at I-10 Exit 1. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

