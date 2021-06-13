Where’s the most expensive gas in Blythe?

(BLYTHE, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Blythe?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Blythe area ranged from $3.13 per gallon to $4.45, with an average price of $3.88 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 321 S Lovekin Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 321 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1902 E Hobsonway, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

VP Racing Fuels 301 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ -- card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ --

Rocket Gasoline 400 S Lovekin Blvd, Blythe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at I-10 Exit 1. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.