Paying too much for gas Campbellsville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Campbellsville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Campbellsville area ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.72, with an average price of $2.72 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 505 E Broadway St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Campbellsville area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

BP 505 E Broadway St, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 725 E Broadway, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 250 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Kroger 399 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.99 $ 3.22 $ 3.09

Shell 726 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Marathon 1200 New Columbia Rd, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 625 Campbellsville Bypass. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.