Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campbellsville, KY

Paying too much for gas Campbellsville? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OD0hw_0aSzbvu600

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Campbellsville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Campbellsville area ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.72, with an average price of $2.72 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 505 E Broadway St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Campbellsville area that as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

BP

505 E Broadway St, Campbellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$3.09

Shell

725 E Broadway, Campbellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.99

Marathon

250 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.34
$3.09

Kroger

399 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.99
$3.22
$3.09

Shell

726 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.29
$3.45
$3.09

Marathon

1200 New Columbia Rd, Campbellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 625 Campbellsville Bypass. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville, KY
95
Followers
201
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Campbellsville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Campbellsville, KY
Traffic
City
Campbellsville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Bp#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Campbellsville, KYPosted by
Campbellsville Dispatch

Check out these homes for sale in Campbellsville now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Small house in city on good sized lot<p><strong>For open house information, contact Anna Humphress, OSBORNE-HUMPHRESS REALTY COMPANY INC at 270-465-7368</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Cozy 2
Campbellsville, KYPosted by
Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville gas at $2.71 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Campbellsville, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 625 Campbellsville Bypass was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 813 Saloma Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.73.
Campbellsville, KYPosted by
Campbellsville Dispatch

Survey of Campbellsville diesel prices shows where to save $0.00 per gallon

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Campbellsville area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Campbellsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at BP at 505 E Broadway St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at BP at 505 E Broadway St.