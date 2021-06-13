Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berea, KY

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Berea

Posted by 
Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vtkA_0aSzbu1N00

(BEREA, KY) Gas prices vary across the Berea area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Berea area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 101 Peggy Flat Spur.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Berea area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

BP

101 Peggy Flat Spur, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Circle K

707 Chestnut, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.09

Minit Mart

100 Prince Royal Dr, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

101 Prince Royal Dr, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

BP

1014 Paint Lick Rd, Berea
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 300 Richmond Rd Nw. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Berea News Flash

Berea News Flash

Berea, KY
111
Followers
204
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Berea, KY
City
Richmond, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Gas Prices#Bp#Circle K#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Berea

(BEREA, KY) According to Berea gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas. Circle K at 300 Richmond Rd Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 Fuel Center at 104 N. Dogwood Drive, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Check out these homes for sale in Berea now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Move-in ready describes this 3 bedroom, 3 bath split-foyer home on a larger corner lot conveniently located near Berea. The bamboo flooring throughout provides
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Price checks register Berea diesel price, cheapest station

(BEREA, KY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.26 in the greater Berea area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Berea area on Tuesday, found that BP at 101 Peggy Flat Spurhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Midway Express at 1503 Richmond Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25.
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Berea Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Berea: Friday, June 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Saturday, June 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, June 20: Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, June
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Here’s the cheapest gas in Berea Saturday

(BEREA, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Berea area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon. Circle K at 300 Richmond Rd Nw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 100 Mckinney Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Berea is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(BEREA, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Berea. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Start tomorrow? Berea companies hiring immediately

These companies in Berea are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Hiring Event Tomorrow!; 2. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Remote; 3. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Work from Home; 4. Sales Representative Needed - Remote Work Position; 5. Inside B2B Sales (Remote) $17/HR+Incentives; 6. Work From Home Customer Service Rep.; 7. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 8. Remote Customer Service Representative; 9. Customer Service Representative - Work at Home; 10. Remote Call Center Representative;
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

No experience necessary — Berea companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry-Level Sales Representative 2. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads 3. Entry Level Account Rep 4. Senior Inspector 5. Sales Representative - Lead - Work from Home or Office 6. CDL A Regional Driver 7. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

A job on your schedule? These Berea positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Berea-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Work From Home Sales Opportunity-Recession Proof! #1Training Provided!; 2. Sales Representative / Account Executive; 3. Virtual - Virtual - Virtual - Entry Sales Position $65K-$115K - Training Provided; 4. Retail Merchandiser - Store Remodel; 5. Sales Representative - Part Time-$1000/week - Full Time-$4,000/week; 6. Sales Consultant - Part Time ($20/hr training pay); 7. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 8. Sales Representative (Work From Home); 9. Residential Sales Associate; 10. Amazon Full-Time Warehouse Team Member - $1,000 Sign On Bonus;
Berea, KYPosted by
Berea News Flash

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Berea

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Berea: 1. Field Underwriter - FT/PT, No Cold Calls, Uncapped; 2. Delivery Associate DKY2 Lexington, KY (Starting pay $16.50/hr*+); 3. Owner Operator Truck Driver; 4. CDL A Flatbed 10K Monthly; 5. Home Weekly-.70cpm- $5,000 Sign On-Class A; 6. CDL A Owner Ops-Home Weekly-85% BOL & $5,000 Sign-On; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Great Pay + $5,000 Sign-On; 8. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule- Full Time $3500+ per week; 9. Outside Sales Agent (Insurance) - Remote; 10. Sales Representative;