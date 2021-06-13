Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Berea

(BEREA, KY) Gas prices vary across the Berea area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Berea area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 101 Peggy Flat Spur.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Berea area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

BP 101 Peggy Flat Spur, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Circle K 707 Chestnut, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Minit Mart 100 Prince Royal Dr, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 101 Prince Royal Dr, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1014 Paint Lick Rd, Berea

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 300 Richmond Rd Nw. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.