Tullahoma, TN

Are you overpaying for gas in Tullahoma? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Tullahoma Daily
Tullahoma Daily
 8 days ago
(TULLAHOMA, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Tullahoma?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tullahoma area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Quik Mart, at 600 Jackson St S.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Quik Mart

600 Jackson St S, Tullahoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Speedway

605 N Jackson St, Tullahoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.89
$3.44
$3.09

Marathon

610 W Lincoln St, Tullahoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

735 Clement Dr, Tullahoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Marathon

800 Kings Ln, Tullahoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Kroger

1905 N Jackson , Tullahoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedy Sak at 8475 Tullahoma Hwy. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

