Crescent City, CA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Crescent City

Crescent City News Watch
 8 days ago
(CRESCENT CITY, CA) Gas prices vary across the Crescent City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Crescent City area was $4.39 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $4.35 to $4.45 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Crescent City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 900 Us-101 N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

900 Us-101 N, Crescent City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.85
$4.55

Chevron

315 Us-101 S, Crescent City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$4.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Patriot at 1089 Us-101 N. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Crescent City, CA
