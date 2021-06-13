Cancel
Watertown, SD

Where’s the most expensive gas in Watertown?

Watertown News Watch
 8 days ago
(WATERTOWN, SD) Gas prices vary across the Watertown area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Watertown area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $2.84 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Freedom, at 225 W Kemp Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Freedom at 225 W Kemp Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

