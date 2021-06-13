Paying too much for gas Deridder? Analysis shows most expensive station

(DERIDDER, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Deridder?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Deridder area was $2.73 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.61 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Deridder area appeared to be at Shell, at 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Deridder area that as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La, Rosepine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1123 N Pine St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.