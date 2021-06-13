Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deridder, LA

Paying too much for gas Deridder? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8Q2z_0aSzbjYc00

(DERIDDER, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Deridder?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Deridder area was $2.73 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.61 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Deridder area appeared to be at Shell, at 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Deridder area that as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La, Rosepine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1123 N Pine St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Deridder Journal

Deridder Journal

Deridder, LA
82
Followers
179
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deridder Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Deridder, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Deridder, LAPosted by
Deridder Journal

Deridder gas at $2.61 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(DERIDDER, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Deridder area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon. Fastrac at 402 W 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 18527 Johnny B Hall Meml Hwy Rosepine La, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Deridder, LAPosted by
Deridder Journal

Here’s the cheapest gas in Deridder Saturday

(DERIDDER, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Deridder area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1123 N Pine St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 988 W 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.
Deridder, LAPosted by
Deridder Journal

Deridder-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cute and cozy 3Bed | 2Bath brick home in DeRidder only minutes from DeRidder High School. This home offers comfortable sized bedrooms and built in outdoor storage, as well as a completely fenced yard with concrete drive and carport. No damage from hurricanes. Located in flood zone X which means flood insurance not required. Homes in this area and price range don't last long! Schedule your showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact JOSH FOSTER, Exit Realty Southern at 337-287-9500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JlYXRlciUyMFNvdXRoZXJuJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdTTUxTTEEtU1dMMjEwMDE3NDclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Investment opportunity!<p><strong>For open house information, contact ASHTON FELICE, COLDWELL BANKER INGLE SAFARI at 337-478-1601</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JlYXRlciUyMFNvdXRoZXJuJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdTTUxTTEEtMTkzNjU0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> You will love this spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with large front and backyard. This well maintained home sits on 0.61 acre lot and perfect for gathering family and friends. Some of the home's features include two living areas, formal dining room, fireplace, and attached two car garage. All kitchen appliances are to remain with the home. Call today for more information! This one will not last long! All measurements +/-<p><strong>For open house information, contact LENA KOEHN, RE/MAX ONE at 337-725-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JlYXRlciUyMFNvdXRoZXJuJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdTTUxTTEEtU1dMMjEwMDI1OTUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Home was damaged by hurricanes. In process of being repaired. Bring all offers! Call realtor for details!<p><strong>For open house information, contact ASHTON FELICE, COLDWELL BANKER INGLE SAFARI at 337-478-1601</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JlYXRlciUyMFNvdXRoZXJuJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdTTUxTTEEtU1dMMjEwMDExNzklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>