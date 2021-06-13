Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fallon, NV

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fallon

Posted by 
Fallon News Watch
Fallon News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0aSzbdGG00

(FALLON, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Fallon?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fallon area was $3.43 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.33 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fallon area appeared to be at Fallon Station, at 1325 S Taylor St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fallon area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Fallon Station

1325 S Taylor St, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$--
$--
$3.65
card
card$3.79
$4.09
$4.19
$3.75

76

5180 Reno Hwy, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.55
$--
$3.49

Chevron

1960 W Williams Ave, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$--
$3.78
$3.43

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to NEX at 308 Lahontan Rd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.33 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fallon News Watch

Fallon News Watch

Fallon, NV
36
Followers
181
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fallon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fallon, NV
Local
Nevada Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv#Gasbuddy Sunday#Nex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Fallon, NVPosted by
Fallon News Watch

Fallon gas at $3.34 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FALLON, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Fallon, you could be saving up to $0.45 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Golden Gate at 1755 W Williams Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.34 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Fallon Station at 1325 S Taylor St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Fallon, NVPosted by
Fallon News Watch

Survey of Fallon diesel prices shows where to save $0.43 per gallon

(FALLON, NV) Savings of as much as $0.43 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fallon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fallon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.32, at Speedway at 1000 W Williams Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.75, listed at Fallon Station at 1325 S Taylor St.
Fallon, NVPosted by
Fallon News Watch

Save up to $0.46 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Fallon

(FALLON, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Fallon area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon. Texaco at 615 E Williams Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.33 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Fallon Station at 1325 S Taylor St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Fallon, NVPosted by
Fallon News Watch

Fallon gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FALLON, NV) According to Fallon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 850 West Williams Avenue. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Golden Gate at 1755 W Williams Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.