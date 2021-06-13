Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fallon

(FALLON, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Fallon?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fallon area was $3.43 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.33 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fallon area appeared to be at Fallon Station, at 1325 S Taylor St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fallon area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Fallon Station 1325 S Taylor St, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.75

76 5180 Reno Hwy, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ -- $ 3.49

Chevron 1960 W Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ 3.78 $ 3.43

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to NEX at 308 Lahontan Rd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.33 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.