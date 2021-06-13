Cancel
Are you overpaying for gas in Oxford? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Oxford Journal
 8 days ago
(OXFORD, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Oxford area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Oxford area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 1633 Williamsboro St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

BP

1633 Williamsboro St, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.09

B & B

2682 Us-158 W, Oxford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.59
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Four Corners Food Mart at 1104 Goshen St. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Oxford Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

