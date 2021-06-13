Insurtech: Malaysia’s myTukar, a Car Purchasing, Selling Service Partners PolicyStreet.com to Offer Insurance for Pre-Owned Cars

Below is our recent interview with from Ron Davies, CEO at SafeAuto:. Q: Could you provide our readers with a brief introduction to your company?. A: SafeAuto Insurance Group has been a leading provider of affordable state minimum coverage since its founding in 1993. From humble beginnings in a small, one room office downtown to a full office building near Easton Town Center, SafeAuto has always been proud to call Columbus, Ohio home. With an unwavering entrepreneurial spirit and the idea that everybody has the right to have insurance, we’re now providing options in 28 states for drivers who are looking to save hard-earned dollars. SafeAuto offers flexible payment plans, immediate coverage, and 24/7 customer service through the phone and web. Whether you’re looking for auto, commercial, home, life, motorcycle or renters insurance, our dedicated team rides with you around the clock to ensure we are providing you the coverage that fits your needs.