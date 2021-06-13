Insurtech: Malaysia’s myTukar, a Car Purchasing, Selling Service Partners PolicyStreet.com to Offer Insurance for Pre-Owned Cars
Malaysia-based myTukar, a pre-owned car purchasing and selling platform, has teamed up with Insurtech company PolicyStreet.com in order to provide insurance policies for pre-owned automobile purchases. Through the partnership, myTukar's wholesale and retail clients may get timely insurance quotations along with convenient access to most of the established insurance services