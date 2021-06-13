High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Keene as of Sunday
(KEENE, NH) Are you paying too much for gas in Keene?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Keene area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $2.96 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cumberland Farms, at 162 Main St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.15
$3.41
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.20
$3.45
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.03
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.88
$3.18
$3.38
$2.98
|card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.43
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.15
$3.39
$3.03
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Getty at Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.