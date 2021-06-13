Cancel
Keene, NH

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Keene as of Sunday

Keene Times
 8 days ago
(KEENE, NH) Are you paying too much for gas in Keene?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Keene area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $2.96 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cumberland Farms, at 162 Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Cumberland Farms

162 Main St, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.15
$3.41
$--

7-Eleven

849 Court St, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.34
$3.64
$--

Mobil

510 Washington St, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.20
$3.45
$3.01

CITGO

37 Monadnock Hwy, Swanzey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.03
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.03

CITGO

189 W Swanzey Rd, Swanzey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.88
$3.18
$3.38
$2.98
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.43
$3.03

Irving

765 W Swanzey Rd, West Swanzey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.15
$3.39
$3.03

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Getty at Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

