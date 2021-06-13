Clinton Community College receives DREAM Iowa scholarship

By Joshua Vinson Herald Staff Writer

DES MOINES — Clinton Community College is one of eight receiving Dream Iowa scholarships to help immigrant students.

The DREAM Iowa Scholarship was established in 2018 to provide monetary support directly to immigrant students pursuing higher education, said Dream Iowa in a press release.

DREAM Iowa scholarships go to high school seniors or college students who demonstrate the spirit to overcome adversity and commitment to the immigrant community.

In 2020, DREAM Iowa granted $15,000 in scholarships supporting 22 Iowa immigrant students, the organization said. The non-profit awarded $10,000 through the formal application process and raffled $5000 in scholarships during DREAM Iowa’s annual Youth Leadership Summit.

Funds for these scholarships were raised through local immigrant businesses and community members. Iowa colleges are supporting the advancement of immigrant youth in the state of Iowa.

DREAM Iowa will receive 100% matching funds towards students' tuition at their respective participating colleges: Clinton Community College, Des Moines Area Community College, Hawkeye Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Mount Mercy University, Muscatine Community College, North Iowa Area Community College and Scott Community College.