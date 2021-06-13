Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Clinton Community College receives DREAM Iowa scholarship

By Winona Whitaker winonawhitaker@clintonherald.com
Posted by 
Clinton Herald
Clinton Herald
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNOBH_0aSzbPqy00
By Joshua Vinson Herald Staff Writer

DES MOINES — Clinton Community College is one of eight receiving Dream Iowa scholarships to help immigrant students.

The DREAM Iowa Scholarship was established in 2018 to provide monetary support directly to immigrant students pursuing higher education, said Dream Iowa in a press release.

DREAM Iowa scholarships go to high school seniors or college students who demonstrate the spirit to overcome adversity and commitment to the immigrant community.

In 2020, DREAM Iowa granted $15,000 in scholarships supporting 22 Iowa immigrant students, the organization said. The non-profit awarded $10,000 through the formal application process and raffled $5000 in scholarships during DREAM Iowa’s annual Youth Leadership Summit.

Funds for these scholarships were raised through local immigrant businesses and community members. Iowa colleges are supporting the advancement of immigrant youth in the state of Iowa.

DREAM Iowa will receive 100% matching funds towards students' tuition at their respective participating colleges: Clinton Community College, Des Moines Area Community College, Hawkeye Community College, Indian Hills Community College, Mount Mercy University, Muscatine Community College, North Iowa Area Community College and Scott Community College.

Clinton Herald

Clinton Herald

Clinton, IA
400
Followers
70
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Clinton Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Clinton, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Society
City
Muscatine, IA
Des Moines, IA
Society
Clinton, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Education
City
Clinton, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Scholarships#Youth Leadership#Clinton Community College#Dream Iowa#Dream Iowa#Hawkeye Community College#Mount Mercy University#Scott Community College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
Related
NFLABC News

Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player

NFL player Carl Nassib made history Monday by announcing that he's gay. He's the first active player to come out publicly in league history. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end posted a video from his home in Pennsylvania revealing his sexual orientation and said he's been meaning to announce for a long time.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Senate set to take up sweeping voting rights bill. But it's unlikely to advance

The Senate on Tuesday is set to take up a sweeping voting an elections reform bill, an attempt by Democrats to respond to the restrictive voting measures taken up and enacted by multiple Republican-led states across the country. But despite implementing changes to the bill to assuage a moderate Democrat, it is unlikely to receive sufficient support to advance to a full vote on the Senate floor.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern backs weightlifter’s selection for Olympics

WELLINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday defended the country’s selection of weightlifter Laurel Hubbard for the Tokyo Olympics, a decision that has fuelled a debate over inclusion and fairness in sport. Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Games...
Public SafetyNBC News

Airlines, unions ask the attorney general to crack down on passenger violence

Organizations representing airlines and workers sent letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday urging stricter enforcement and consequences for violent passengers after a year of increased incidents. Together, corporations and their workers are requesting the Department of Justice and Federal Aviation Administration push for “public prosecution” of passengers who...