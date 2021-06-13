High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Palmer as of Sunday

(PALMER, AK) Are you paying too much for gas in Palmer?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Palmer area was $3.27 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.19 to $3.35 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Palmer area appeared to be at Chevron, at 439 W Evergreen Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 439 W Evergreen Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Fred Meyer 170 W Arctic Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.41 $ 3.53 $ 3.07

Shell 175 W Arctic Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.64 $ 3.07

Tesoro 485 Outer Springer Loop, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valley Country Store at 4715 N Truck Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.