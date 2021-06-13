Cancel
Palmer Today

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Palmer as of Sunday

Palmer Today
Palmer Today
 8 days ago
(PALMER, AK) Are you paying too much for gas in Palmer?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Palmer area was $3.27 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.19 to $3.35 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Palmer area appeared to be at Chevron, at 439 W Evergreen Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

439 W Evergreen Ave, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.55
$3.75
$3.09

Fred Meyer

170 W Arctic Ave, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.41
$3.53
$3.07

Shell

175 W Arctic Ave, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.64
$3.07

Tesoro

485 Outer Springer Loop, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valley Country Store at 4715 N Truck Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Palmer, AK
39
Followers
96
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Palmer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

