Are you overpaying for gas in Marshfield? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MARSHFIELD, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Marshfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Marshfield area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.73, with an average price of $2.73 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 101 N Central Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.