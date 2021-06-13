Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshfield, WI

Are you overpaying for gas in Marshfield? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhXOE_0aSzbJnq00

(MARSHFIELD, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Marshfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Marshfield area ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.73, with an average price of $2.73 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 101 N Central Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield, WI
60
Followers
198
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Marshfield, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Kwik Trip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Marshfield, WIPosted by
Marshfield News Flash

Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, WI) According to Marshfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Marshfield, WIPosted by
Marshfield News Flash

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, WI) You could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on diesel in Marshfield, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Marshfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Kwik Trip at 4000 S Draxler Dr.
Marshfield News Flash

Trending news headlines in Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Here are today’s top stories from the Marshfield area. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Marshfield, WIPosted by
Marshfield News Flash

Marshfield gas at $2.73 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MARSHFIELD, WI) According to Marshfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Trip at 101 N Central Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.74 at Weiler at 600 N Central Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Marshfield, WIPosted by
Marshfield News Flash

Lifestyle wrap: Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Marshfield area, click here.
Marshfield, WIPosted by
Marshfield News Flash

Save $0.15 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Marshfield

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Marshfield, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas. The Store at 1505 W Mcmillan St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1502 S Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Marshfield, WIPosted by
Marshfield News Flash

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Marshfield

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Marshfield: 1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,865 per week; 2. Sales Associate! P/T $500-$1000 Weekly! You Control Pay & Schedule!; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 4. Travel - Contract - RN - Medsurg - Wisconsin; 5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive; 6. School Bus Mechanic (Advanced Level); 7. Operations Technician; 8. Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Travel Nurse RN - $2880/week- Wausau, WI; 9. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $69.93/Hour $2797/Weekly; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $130,000/Year - Tuition Reimbursement;