Premier League fixture release details

Manchester City host Burnley this afternoon as the Premier League returns following this month’s international break.In the most recent round of fixtures, City played out what was arguably game of the season so far against Liverpool, the 2-2 draw keeping Pep Guardiola’s side third in the table – one point behind the Reds and two behind leaders Chelsea.Burnley, meanwhile, sit 18th in the standings, with Sean Dyche’s team yet to earn a victory this season.The Clarets face a tough task in ending that winless streak as they take on the defending champions here.Below is all you need to know about the top-flight meeting.When is it?The game will kick off at 3pm BST.How can I watch it?The fixture will not be broadcast in the UK.Confirmed line-upsMan City: Steffen, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Pieters, Cork, Westwood, Cornet, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood.OddsMan City: 7/50Draw: 19/2Burnley: 27/1PredictionMan City to take their time breaking down Burnley, then pull clear late on. Man City 3-0 Burnley.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO