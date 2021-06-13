Cancel
Athens, TN

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Athens

Athens Digest
Athens Digest
 8 days ago
(ATHENS, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Athens?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Athens area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Athens area appeared to be at Exxon, at 703 S White St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

703 S White St, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.11

Shell

947 N Congress Pkwy, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$--

Exxon

2609 Decatur Pike, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Clearwater Market & Deli at 1152 Cr-172. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Athens Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

