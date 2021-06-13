Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Athens

(ATHENS, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Athens?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Athens area was $2.75 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Athens area appeared to be at Exxon, at 703 S White St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 703 S White St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.11

Shell 947 N Congress Pkwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Exxon 2609 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Clearwater Market & Deli at 1152 Cr-172. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.