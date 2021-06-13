Cancel
Greenwood, MS

Are you overpaying for gas in Greenwood? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Greenwood News Beat
Greenwood News Beat
 8 days ago
(GREENWOOD, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenwood?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenwood area was $2.67 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greenwood area appeared to be at Shell, at 813 Us-82 W.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

813 Us-82 W, Greenwood
Shell

1602 Us-82 W Bypass, Greenwood
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to The Landing at 2218 Us-82. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

