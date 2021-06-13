Are you overpaying for gas in Greenwood? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(GREENWOOD, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenwood?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenwood area was $2.67 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greenwood area appeared to be at Shell, at 813 Us-82 W.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 813 Us-82 W, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1602 Us-82 W Bypass, Greenwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to The Landing at 2218 Us-82. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.