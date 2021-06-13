Cancel
Vernal, UT

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Vernal

Posted by 
Vernal Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPqkg_0aSzad9d00

(VERNAL, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Vernal area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.28, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Vernal area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 7-Eleven, at 501 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven

501 E Main St, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.44
$3.62
$3.39

Chevron

722 W Main St, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$--
$--
$3.38

Chevron

1355 E Us-40, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$--
$--
$3.37

Shell

81 N 500 W, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.43
$3.61
$3.36

Shell

1980 W Us-40, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.36

Texaco

850 W Us-40, Vernal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.35
$--
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 1521 S 1500 E. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Vernal, UT
ABOUT

With Vernal Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

