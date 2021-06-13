Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Vernal

(VERNAL, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Vernal area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.28, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Vernal area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 7-Eleven, at 501 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven 501 E Main St, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.44 $ 3.62 $ 3.39

Chevron 722 W Main St, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Chevron 1355 E Us-40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ -- $ 3.37

Shell 81 N 500 W, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.43 $ 3.61 $ 3.36

Shell 1980 W Us-40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.36

Texaco 850 W Us-40, Vernal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 1521 S 1500 E. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.