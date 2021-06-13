Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Vernal
(VERNAL, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Vernal area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.28, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Vernal area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 7-Eleven, at 501 E Main St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.44
$3.62
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$--
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.26
$--
$--
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.43
$3.61
$3.36
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.36
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.35
$--
$3.35
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 1521 S 1500 E. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.