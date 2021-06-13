Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Gainesville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuJXR_0aSzaZZb00

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Gainesville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gainesville area ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Quick Stop, at 2401 Us-82.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Quick Stop

2401 Us-82, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

519 W California St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.10
$3.15
$3.09

Conoco

4501 N Ih-35 , Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

1100 N Grand Ave, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

1935 Ih-35 , Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Texaco

1807 W California St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 1802 E Us-82. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
98
Followers
191
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday#Quick Stop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Gainesville, TXPosted by
Gainesville News Beat

Save up to $0.66 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Gainesville, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1525 N Grand Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Quick Stop at 2401 Us-82, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Gainesville, TXPosted by
Gainesville News Beat

Diesel price check: This is Gainesville's cheapest station

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.38 if you’re buying diesel in Gainesville, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Gainesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.71, at Valero at 1003 N Grand Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Chevron at 519 W California St.
Gainesville, TXPosted by
Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville gas at $2.41 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Gainesville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.68 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1085 E California St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.41 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Quick Stop at 2401 Us-82, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Gainesville, TXPosted by
Gainesville News Beat

These Gainesville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

These companies in Gainesville are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales, Work From Home; 2. WORK FROM HOME - Experienced Leaders needed; 3. SALES AGENT - WORK FROM HOME; 4. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - Flexible/$2k+Weekly (LICENSE REQUIRED); 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 7. C# Back end Software Engineer; 8. Incredible Work From Home Sales Position---Earn Six figures first year;
Gainesville, TXPosted by
Gainesville News Beat

No experience necessary — Gainesville companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $75,000/Year 5. Entry Level Sales Representative 6. Entry Level Sales Agent 7. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+
Gainesville, TXPosted by
Gainesville News Beat

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Gainesville

Check out these Gainesville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales, Work From Home; 2. Residential Appliance Techs Wanted - Flexible Schedule; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Shift Manager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. company drivers Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 7. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr; 8. Merchandiser; 9. Sales Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 10. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT;