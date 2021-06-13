Are you overpaying for gas in Gainesville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(GAINESVILLE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Gainesville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gainesville area ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Quick Stop, at 2401 Us-82.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Quick Stop 2401 Us-82, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 519 W California St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.10 $ 3.15 $ 3.09

Conoco 4501 N Ih-35 , Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 1100 N Grand Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1935 Ih-35 , Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Texaco 1807 W California St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 1802 E Us-82. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.